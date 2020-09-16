Priyanka Chopra’s birthday wish for Nick Jonas includes their most precious moments: ‘So grateful you were born’. Watch

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 14:31 IST

Priyanka Chopra has shared the perfect birthday post dedicated to her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Nick, who turns 28 on Wednesday, got a video dedicated to him by Priyanka.

The video shows Nick at his many Jonas Brother concerts, on the sets of The Voice and getting himself pumped to Hindi music.before his performances. There are also sweet moments from his life with Priyanka. A clip shows them on a yacht with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, while another shows Nick dancing with Priyanka.

So grateful you were born.

Happy birthday my love. 😍❤️🎉 @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/bQ4iDUWygg — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 16, 2020

“So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas,” Priyanka captioned the post. Priyanka and Nick’s fans showered them with compliments. “WE STAN JIJU,” wrote a fan. “Aww happy birthday Nick Love the fancam,” wrote another. Even Katrina Kaif wished him happy birthday in the comments section.

Priyanka recently shared another Nick appreciation post on Instagram and attached a sweet note on how ‘grateful’ she is to have him in her life. In the photograph, Priyanka is seen sporting a butterfly printed top while she clicks a picture while holding Nick’s hand. The picture shows Priyanka leaning on Nick while the singer sits in the driving seat.Along with the picture, the Isn’t It Romantic actor wrote, “My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas.”

Priyanka who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and will feature next in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. The Netflix Film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Pulitzer-winning book. She also has Citadel with the Russo Brothers, co-starring Richard Madden. There is also her dance reality show Sangeet with Nick Jonas.

Priynka will also be seen in Robert Rodriquez’s We Could Be Heroes with Pedro Pascal. She also rumoured to be starring in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reaves.

