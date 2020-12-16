e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares a candid picture from Text For You set in London, trailer of Richa Chadha starrer Shakeela released

Priyanka Chopra shares a candid picture from Text For You set in London, trailer of Richa Chadha starrer Shakeela released

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Priyanka Chopra, who is shooting for her film Text For You in London, shared a no-makeup look from the film’s set. The makers of Richa Chadha starrer Shakeela released the trailer of the film online.

bollywood Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 13:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra is currently in London for Text For You’s shoot. The trailer of Richa Chadha’s new film Shakeela was unveiled on Wednesday.
Priyanka Chopra is currently in London for Text For You’s shoot. The trailer of Richa Chadha’s new film Shakeela was unveiled on Wednesday.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Priyanka Chopra is a natural beauty in new picture from Text For You set. See it here

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of her new film, Text For You, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Read more here

Shakeela trailer: Richa Chadha give an honest account into the making of an adult star. Watch

The trailer of Shakeela chronicles the rags-to-riches story of a young girl, played by Richa Chadha, who becomes an adult star. It is based on the life of South Indian actor, Shakeela. Watch.

Read more here

Wonder Woman 1984 opening scene released online, watch Gal Gadot in action

Warner Bros and HBO Max have released the opening scene of the upcoming superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 online, ahead of its release next week. Watch it here.

Read more here

Sona Mohapatra asked if her tweet against Utsav Chakraborty was part of MeToo campaign or an opinion, see her reply

A Twitter user asked Sona Mohapatra if she had been running a MeToo campaign against comedian Utsav Chakraborty or if her old tweet was only an opinion. Not only did she slam the person, she explained her stand as well.

Read more here

Enraged Tom Cruise threatens to fire Mission Impossible 7 crew in leaked audio tirade, listen here

Tom Cruise lost his cool on the set of Mission Impossible 7 and threatened to fire crew members for not following Covid-19 protocols. The tirade was caught on audio, and has been leaked online.

Read more here

