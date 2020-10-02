Priyanka Chopra unveils cover page of her memoir Unfinished: ‘My life is not a fairytale’

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra has shared the cover page of her upcoming memoir, Unfinished. The book is also now available on pre-order and is expected to arrive on January 19, 2021.

The cover picture shows Priyanka in a navy top and tied up hair, sitting with her head on her hands, gazing at the camera. Her tattoo ‘Daddy’s Li’l Girl’ is also seen on her hand. Sharing it, Priyanka wrote, “!ronically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished” has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life.”

She added in another post, “My parents taught me at a very young age to have courage of conviction, and I’ve never been ambivalent about this. I have always been guided by my curiosity, drive for challenge, and intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward. I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to...and even when I too was afraid. Some risks paid off, some didn’t (my life is not a fairytale, although I do hate to lose...c’est la vie), but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that’s what my evolution as an individual.” It was accompanied with a short video of her flipping through the pages of the book.

“And so, while you’ll definitely learn about how I became me during the “in between” of what you haven’t seen, I also hope you’ll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next if that’s what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished,” she wrote with a video of her signing the book.

The official website shared the synopsis as follows:

“I am a product of traditional india and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias, and, just as much, of east and west.” Unfinished takes readers from Priyanka’s childhood in India, where she was raised by her grandparents and her parents--two army doctors committed not only to their children but to their careers and to philanthropy--before being sent away to boarding school at an early age; through her formative teenage years in the US.

Living with extended family in the Midwest (Cedar Rapids and Indianapolis), Queens, and suburban Boston, where she endured bouts of racism; to her return to India, where she unexpectedly won the national and global beauty pageants (Miss India and Miss World) that launched her acting career. Readers looking for a glimpse into what it takes to succeed in the massive Indian film industry will find it here, and they’ll also find an honest account of the challenges Priyanka faced navigating her career, both in India and Hollywood. The result is a book that is warm, funny, sassy, inspiring, bold, and rebellious. Just like Priyanka herself.

From her dual-continent twenty-year-long career as an actor and producer to her work as a Unicef goodwill ambassador, from losing her beloved father to cancer to marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s story will inspire a generation around the world to gather their courage, embrace their ambition, and commit to the hard work of following their dreams.

