e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Producer Kshitij Prasad alleges NCB forced him to implicate Karan Johar in drugs probe, agency denies charge: report

Producer Kshitij Prasad alleges NCB forced him to implicate Karan Johar in drugs probe, agency denies charge: report

Former Dharmatic Entertainment employee, producer Kshitij Prasad, has reportedly told a Mumbai court that the Narcotics Control Bureau forced him to falsely implicate Karan Johar in consumption of drugs case.

bollywood Updated: Sep 28, 2020 09:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kshitij Ravi Prasad was arrested on Saturday.
Kshitij Ravi Prasad was arrested on Saturday.
         

Former Dharmatic Entertainment (the digital arm of Dharma Productions) employee Kshitij Prasad has alleged that he was forced by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to falsely implicate Karan Johar and other executives of the production house in the case of alleged consumption of drugs. The agency has denied the charge, claiming that the investigation was done in a professional manner.

Kshitij was arrested on Saturday. He had been called in for questioning in connection with the investigation into the alleged Bollywood drug nexus on Friday. On Saturday, three top actors - Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor - were also questioned by the agency. On Friday, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash had been questioned by NCB.

According to a report in Indian Express, the former Dharmatic Entertainment employee told a Mumbai court on Sunday that the agency had forced him to falsely implicate Karan and his associates. NCB’s Deputy DG Mutha Ashok Jain refuted the allegations and said that the probe was progressing in a “professional manner”.

Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Kshitij, told the publication that his client had been “harassed and blackmailed” by NCB to make the statement. Kshitij had been produced before metropolitan magistrate by video conferencing. Maneshinde added that Kshitij had told the court that his statement had been recorded by Sameer Wankhede, in-charge of the Mumbai unit of the NCB.

Maneshinde was quoted in the report as saying, “The NCB officers apart from Sameer Wankhede were courteous to Kshitij and provided him with a comfortable sleeping arrangement. The next morning when his statement recording resumed, Kshitij was categorically informed by Sameer Wankhede in the presence of several other officers, that since he was associated with Dharma Productions, they would let him off if he implicated Karan Johar and some others, falsely alleging that they consumed drugs. Kshitij refused to comply with this despite the pressure being mounted on him as he did not know any of these people personally and did not wish to falsely implicate anyone.”

NCB Deputy DG Jain said: “The investigation is being carried out in a professional manner and there is no intended target other than what is revealed during the investigation. The allegations (by Prasad) are absolutely untrue.”

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor turns 38, sister Riddhima shares throwback pics to wish him: ‘Love you so much my baby brother’

In a statement last week, Karan had distanced himself from Kshitij, explaining how he did not know him personally. He had added that Kshitij had only briefly been employed by Karan’s Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister concern of Dharma Productions, in 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
UPSC Prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of exam today
UPSC Prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of exam today
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
Mandatory quarantine order for Covid-19 patients above 60 in Delhi withdrawn
Mandatory quarantine order for Covid-19 patients above 60 in Delhi withdrawn
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
Farm bills: Protesters burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Farm bills: Protesters burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
SAD-NDA: Farm bill was final nail in the coffin. Here’s a look at other reasons for split
SAD-NDA: Farm bill was final nail in the coffin. Here’s a look at other reasons for split
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In