Raazi tease | Alia Bhatt plans secret meeting, reveals when trailer will be released

Alia Bhatt on Sunday shared a 40-second clip teasing the release of the first trailer for Raazi, her new film, in which she co-stars opposite Vicky Kaushal. According to the clip, the film’s first trailer will be released on April 10.

“Parso milte hain.. subah! Main #RAAZI hoon,” Alia wrote in a tweet, tagging the film’s director, Meghna Gulzar, her producer, Karan Johar, and Kaushal. In the clip, we see a dimly-lit Alia talking in hushed tones on the phone, promising someone that she will meet them in two days. She then looks into the camera and dons a hijab, as the background music, which had so far set an ominous tone, begins to swell.

Talking about the film, Alia had earlier said, “I think in Raazi audience will see me in completely different avatar at least that is my wish because Raazi as a film is very different. It’s the first time I am doing a period film and it is based on true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope audience will like it.”

Kaushal had said that ‘getting a chance to work with Alia Bhatt, inarguably one the finest actresses in our industry at the moment, is a big deal for me. I am really very excited to be a part of the film.”

Alia plays Sehmat, a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani officer (Kaushal) with the intention to source out intelligence details and pass them to Indian forces. Raazi, a period drama based around the 1971 Indo-Pak war, is being produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures and has been scheduled for a May 11 release.

