Radhika Apte on Sacred Games, PadMan and more

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte, who was recently seen in Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, is all set to headline Anurag Kashyap’s much-awaited Netflix original, Sacred Games which will premiere from July 6. The web series will also star biggies like Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Indian film industry is currently in a transition period where content-driven cinema is overpowering star-driven collections at the box office even as stars are drawn to web shows.

Radhika, however, believes India has been open to online content for some time now. She has worked in several short films, including Sujoy Ghosh’s critically acclaimed Ahalya.

“I do not take up roles based on the platform. It is the content and the artists associated with it that matters the most to me. Projects often get axed because of the risks involved in making a feature film, but I don’t think that is bad. Online platforms like YouTube are abuzz with films and videos dealing with bold and brave topics. And there is also an audience for the same. At the same time, certain films will be seen in theatres only.”

Akshay Kumar along with his wife Twinkle Khanna and Radhika Apte during a press conference to promote PadMan. (IANS)

In her last film PadMan, Radhika played a character of a woman, who inspired her husband Arunachalam Muruganantham to make sanitary pads. Elaborating on her experience of working with Akshay Kumar and director R Balki, Radhika said, “I am glad to be a part of something that made a difference to the society. It is not everyday that such social issues are blended so well with entertainment. I am happy I could be part of the project.”

Radhika will also be seen in Lust Stories, a Netflix original that comprises four stories directed by four different filmmakers — Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap.

Radhika is also working on Sriram Raghavan’s next with Ayushmann Khuranna, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bazaar. She also has an international project with Dev Patel in her kitty, but refused to divulge details about the three. “These are still in the working and I cannot talk about them right now,” she said.

