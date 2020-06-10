Radhika Madan’s self-quarantine ends, gets hug and kiss from mom after ‘14 din ke vanvaas’

bollywood

Radhika Madan, who travelled to Delhi from Mumbai as soon as domestic flight services resumed, was in self-quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure. She compared her two-week isolation, away from her family, to Lord Rama’s 14-year exile.

Sharing pictures of herself getting a squishy hug and a kiss from her mother, Neeru Madan, Radhika wrote in an Instagram post, “14 din ke vanvaas ke baad #selfquarantine ends. #maa.” Fans showered love on the post. “Awww! Soo Cutee. love both of you,” one wrote. “You’re so sweet,” another commented.

Last month, Radhika shared a picture of herself posing outside the Mumbai airport, with a mask, gloves and a face shield on. “Mai aa rahi hu Maa (I am coming, mother)... #homebound #travelsafe #airportlook,” she captioned the photo.

In an interview, Radhika said that air travel during the coronavirus pandemic was like ‘a scene out of an apocalyptic film’. She said, “They did temperature checks, and ensured there was zero physical contact — we had to show our IDs and boarding passes through a glass shield; there were glass barriers at baggage counters too. They boarded and de-boarded us sequentially, two rows at a time. I avoided using the washrooms. I was cautious, but not scared.”

Radhika made her foray into films with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, which also starred Sanya Malhotra. Before that, she was a popular face on television and played the lead role in Colors TV’s popular show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

Radhika was last seen on the big screen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, which was Irrfan Khan’s last release before his untimely demise. The theatrical run of the film was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, following which it had an early digital release.

