e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Radhika Madan’s self-quarantine ends, gets hug and kiss from mom after ‘14 din ke vanvaas’

Radhika Madan’s self-quarantine ends, gets hug and kiss from mom after ‘14 din ke vanvaas’

Radhika Madan, who was quarantined for two weeks after taking a flight from Mumbai to Delhi, finally got a chance to hug and kiss her mother as her self-isolation came to an end.

bollywood Updated: Jun 10, 2020 10:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Radhika Madan was excited to hug and kiss her mother after two weeks of self-isolation.
Radhika Madan was excited to hug and kiss her mother after two weeks of self-isolation.
         

Radhika Madan, who travelled to Delhi from Mumbai as soon as domestic flight services resumed, was in self-quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure. She compared her two-week isolation, away from her family, to Lord Rama’s 14-year exile.

Sharing pictures of herself getting a squishy hug and a kiss from her mother, Neeru Madan, Radhika wrote in an Instagram post, “14 din ke vanvaas ke baad #selfquarantine ends. #maa.” Fans showered love on the post. “Awww! Soo Cutee. love both of you,” one wrote. “You’re so sweet,” another commented.

 

Last month, Radhika shared a picture of herself posing outside the Mumbai airport, with a mask, gloves and a face shield on. “Mai aa rahi hu Maa (I am coming, mother)... #homebound #travelsafe #airportlook,” she captioned the photo.

In an interview, Radhika said that air travel during the coronavirus pandemic was like ‘a scene out of an apocalyptic film’. She said, “They did temperature checks, and ensured there was zero physical contact — we had to show our IDs and boarding passes through a glass shield; there were glass barriers at baggage counters too. They boarded and de-boarded us sequentially, two rows at a time. I avoided using the washrooms. I was cautious, but not scared.”

Also see: Gul Panag gives fans food for thought with throwback beach pic in favourite swimsuit. See here

Radhika made her foray into films with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, which also starred Sanya Malhotra. Before that, she was a popular face on television and played the lead role in Colors TV’s popular show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

Radhika was last seen on the big screen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, which was Irrfan Khan’s last release before his untimely demise. The theatrical run of the film was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, following which it had an early digital release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Shahrukh Pathan part of Delhi riots conspiracy: Police charge sheet
Shahrukh Pathan part of Delhi riots conspiracy: Police charge sheet
274 deaths, 9,985 cases in 24 hours: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2.76 lakh
274 deaths, 9,985 cases in 24 hours: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 2.76 lakh
Assam gas well leak will take four weeks to restore completely
Assam gas well leak will take four weeks to restore completely
India nearly 11,000 short of Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit UK
India nearly 11,000 short of Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit UK
3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian
‘Paaji, teach your fast bowler: Ex-Pak skipper on argument with Sidhu
‘Paaji, teach your fast bowler: Ex-Pak skipper on argument with Sidhu
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In