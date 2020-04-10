Rajeev Khandelwal decodes lockdown effect: By now we’ve understood what fancy houses, cars can’t provide us

bollywood

Apr 10, 2020

Rajeev Khandelwal recently posted on social media about trading his “rich harvest of chikoos” with “some smiles in the village”. The actor, who is quarantining in a small village called Moira in Goa, is working towards spreading awareness among the people, helping them get their daily essentials and also sharing a portion of his harvest with the neighbourhood. After all, every bit counts.

s you sow so shall you reap! A rich harvest of Chikoos! And off to trade them with some smiles in the village :) pic.twitter.com/Ma0ZURLG7s — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) April 2, 2020

“While basic requirements are being met, we would obviously need more in the coming times. The government has trying its best. Most shops are shut, but there’s a lot of goodness floating around. I see people sitting on the road selling/sharing their extra farm produce. In my village, there aren’t many people around. There are a lot of senior citizens who live close by. They’re like family and they know I’m there for them,” he says.

The 44-year-old actor narrates how a couple living in their house got worried as his wife Manjiri was having stomach pain, and they assumed it was due to coronavirus.

“I had to explain everything and then gave her medicine... Thankfully, since that was also the day we reached the village, the doctors visited us for a check-up and they too explained it to them,” adds Khandelwal.

Though he’s not social media savvy, the actor is using the platform to create awareness. The idea “is to help as many as possible” even if it’s “nothing compared to those working day and night on the frontline”.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts and his messages, Khandelwal hopes the messages are more frequent in number and across platforms to reach far and wide.

While the situation is an “eye-opener” to a lot of mistakes that many of us might have been committing, Khandelwal feels this time will be better spent in self introspection.

“By now, I guess we all know that those fancy houses, cars might not be able to provide us... So let’s understand what we were missing out on,” says Khandelwal, who’s making the most of this time by practicing yoga, cooking, gardening, penning stories and not cribbing about the lockdown at all.

