Home / Bollywood / Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut back PM Modi’s ‘janta curfew’, urge people to cooperate

Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut back PM Modi’s ‘janta curfew’, urge people to cooperate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s janta curfew has got support from Rajinikanth and Kangana Ranaut.

bollywood Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:16 IST
Press Trust of India, Chennai
Rajinikanth and Kangana Ranaut asked fans to participate in janta curfew.
Tamil actor Rajinikanth on Saturday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for janta curfew and said everyone should stay indoors. The 69-year-old actor said the coronavirus was at its second stage in India and appealed to people to stay indoors so that it can be prevented entering the third stage.

“We can prevent the virus entering third stage if people stay indoors and for that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Janta Curfew on March 22,” Rajinikanth said in a video message.

 

The Italian government had announced a similar curfew but people did not heed it and because of that lot of lives were lost to the pandemic and that kind of situation should not occur in India, the veteran actor said.

“Everyone including senior citizens and youngsters should extend their cooperation on March 22,” he said.

The actor also praised medical professionals, saying they were working selflessly to prevent the spread of the virus and “as per the words of Prime Minister let us join to appreciate them and pray for their well-being at 5 pm on March 22.”

 

Actor Kangana Ranaut also championed the initiative. Talking to Pinkvilla she said, “Janta curfew is an incredible step, we should be ready for anything future holds for us and we all know practice makes us perfect, for now, if things go smooth, it will just be one day but if things derail this will come handy.”

Meanwhile, actor-politician Kamal Haasan encouraged people to follow ‘social distancing’ to prevent the spread of virus and appealed to them not to take part in large gatherings.

“By following that, you are preventing the virus from affecting you and your dear ones,” the Makkal Needhi Maiam president said in a video message. “Stay indoors and ensure you spend time with family and try to be responsible. Maintain social distance and stay safe,” he added.

