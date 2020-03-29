e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rajkummar Rao donates to Covid-19 relief funds, fans praise him for not revealing the amount

Rajkummar Rao donates to Covid-19 relief funds, fans praise him for not revealing the amount

Rajkummar Rao has made a donation to Maharashtra chief minister's coronavirus relief fund but has not revealed the amount.

bollywood Updated: Mar 29, 2020 18:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Rajkummar Rao’s donation earned praise from fans.
Rajkummar Rao’s donation earned praise from fans.
         

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is doing his bit to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He has contributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relief fund, chief minister’s (Maharashtra) relief fund and Zomato Feeding India to help feed families in need.

Rajkummar doesn’t want to reveal the amount, but tweeted on Sunday: “It’s time to stand together and to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I’ve done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind.”

 

Some of his followers even praised him for not revealing the amount. “This is ideal example of charity. Reason behind this charity is pure care. no show off at all....Showing charity amount for publicity is nt good. Feeling proud of you @RajkummarRao for your charity work,” one Twitter user wrote.

Also read: When Angad Bedi broke the news of Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy to her parents before marriage

Another wrote: “Well done rajkumar for not showing how amount u donated hatsoff man.”

Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to support Modi’s PM CAREs fund. Actor Akshay Kumar has announced that he will donate Rs 25 crore to the fund.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
Govt forms empowered groups, task force to deal with Covid-19 outbreak
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat, Jalalabad
Covid-19: How India Post is helping deliver testing kits, medicines
Covid-19: How India Post is helping deliver testing kits, medicines
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
COVID-19: Tech efforts Indian government and other companies have made so far
COVID-19: Tech efforts Indian government and other companies have made so far
Amid lockdown, Delhi CM invokes ‘patriotism’ as migrant workers leave capital
Amid lockdown, Delhi CM invokes ‘patriotism’ as migrant workers leave capital
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news