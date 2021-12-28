Rakhi Sawant’s husband to enter Bigg Boss 14, Kangana Ranaut returns to Mumbai

bollywood

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh to Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj, celebrity weddings of 2020

As 2020 comes to a close, it is time to reflect on the year gone by. While the Covid-19 pandemic threw everyone’s lives out of gear, it was a love-filled year for some celebrities, who solemnised their relationship. From private nuptials to glitzy multiple-day ceremonies, here is a rundown of the stars who tied the knot this year.

Kangana Ranaut returns to Mumbai with full security, actor and sister Rangoli adhere to Covid-19 guidelines, watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai after a long spell in her hometown, Manali. The actor was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport, accompanied by her sister Rangoli and nephew Prithviraj.

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s husband reveals he will enter the show as a contestant

It looks like Rakhi Sawant’s wish for her husband Ritesh to reveal himself to the world is all set to come true. In an interview, he revealed that he will soon enter Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant, to support her.

Bigg Boss 14’s Vikas Gupta set to make a revelation: ‘He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came into this show’

Bigg Boss 14 promo shows Vikas Gupta sharing his personal secret and claiming that he would now reveal the name of the person who has given him a lot of pain. Bigg Boss would also be punishing all the contestants for not making the nomination task a success.

Sandwiched Forever review: Kunaal Roy Kapur, Aahana Kumra show is perfect for a lazy binge-watch

Even as we see so many - largely unsuccessful -- attempts at replicating the success of hit sitcoms like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi and many others, Sandwiched Forever is a decent effort that is suited to the world of today and its challenges. Married couples often struggle for privacy and while parents may claim to respect their choice to live alone, the unofficial intruding can lead to headaches and heartaches. And this pain is deeply felt in this SonyLIV original.

