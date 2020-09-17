Rakul Preet Singh moves HC alleging a ‘media trial’, court issues notice

bollywood

The Delhi High Court issued notices to the Information & Broadcasting ministry, Prasar Bharati, News Broadcasters Association (NBA) and Press Council of India (PCI) on Thursday after actor Rakul Preet Singh moved court alleging a ‘media trial’ in a drug investigation related to Sushant Singh Rajput case. It was earlier reported that Rakul Preet Singh was named by Rhea Chakraborty during a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation into a drugs angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The HC issued a notice in Rakul’s petiton against “unsubstantiated” media reports against her in connection with the drug case. Rakul, on her part, argued that media reports are being run in contravention with the I&B Ministry’s guidelines. The directions came on Thursday during a hearing of Rakul’s plea in the matter, legal websites reported.

“It is hoped that media houses and TV channels would show restraint and abide by the Program Code and other guidelines while making any report in connection with Rakul,” the High Court said, adding, “Even if action is taken against one channel, it will send a message to others.”

In her submission before Delhi HC, Rakul also said that she learnt that she had been named in the case, only through TV channels, Bar and Bench said. Rhea was arrested in a drug case in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case currently being probed by NCB, ED and CBI.

So far, 16 people, including Rhea, have been arrested. Others arrested are members of Rajput’s household staff, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, Rhea’s brother Showik and six alleged drug peddlers.

Rhea and Showik were on Friday remanded in judicial custody till September 22. Miranda, Sawant and alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar are also in judicial custody. Keshwani was in NCB’s custody till Monday. Three others – Ebrahim, Karan Arora, Abbas Lakhani – were granted bail soon after their arrest.

