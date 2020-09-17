e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rakul Preet Singh moves HC alleging a ‘media trial’, court issues notice

Rakul Preet Singh moves HC alleging a ‘media trial’, court issues notice

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has moved the Delhi High Court after reports that she was named by Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

bollywood Updated: Sep 17, 2020 12:44 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh has been named in a drug case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.
Rakul Preet Singh has been named in a drug case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.
         

The Delhi High Court issued notices to the Information & Broadcasting ministry, Prasar Bharati, News Broadcasters Association (NBA) and Press Council of India (PCI) on Thursday after actor Rakul Preet Singh moved court alleging a ‘media trial’ in a drug investigation related to Sushant Singh Rajput case. It was earlier reported that Rakul Preet Singh was named by Rhea Chakraborty during a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation into a drugs angle related to Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The HC issued a notice in Rakul’s petiton against “unsubstantiated” media reports against her in connection with the drug case. Rakul, on her part, argued that media reports are being run in contravention with the I&B Ministry’s guidelines.  The directions came on Thursday during a hearing of Rakul’s plea in the matter, legal websites reported.

“It is hoped that media houses and TV channels would show restraint and abide by the Program Code and other guidelines while making any report in connection with Rakul,” the High Court said, adding, “Even if action is taken against one channel, it will send a message to others.”

In her submission before Delhi HC, Rakul also said that she learnt that she had been named in the case, only through TV channels, Bar and Bench said. Rhea was arrested in a drug case in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case currently being probed by NCB, ED and CBI.

Also read: ‘Kareena Kapoor told Sara Ali Khan don’t date your first hero’: Kangana Ranaut on how Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘ridiculed

So far, 16 people, including Rhea, have been arrested. Others arrested are members of Rajput’s household staff, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, Rhea’s brother Showik and six alleged drug peddlers.

Rhea and Showik were on Friday remanded in judicial custody till September 22. Miranda, Sawant and alleged drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar are also in judicial custody. Keshwani was in NCB’s custody till Monday. Three others – Ebrahim, Karan Arora, Abbas Lakhani – were granted bail soon after their arrest.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Determined to protect India’s border: Rajnath speaks on LAC standoff in RS
Determined to protect India’s border: Rajnath speaks on LAC standoff in RS
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
LIVE: Defence minister briefs Rajya Sabha on China’s aggression in Ladakh
LIVE: Defence minister briefs Rajya Sabha on China’s aggression in Ladakh
Kerala nun rape case: Ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal in court as trial begins
Kerala nun rape case: Ex-bishop Franco Mulakkal in court as trial begins
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In