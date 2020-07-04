e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ram Gopal Varma denies reports of crew member testing positive for Covid-19: ‘We are stringently following all guidelines’

Ram Gopal Varma denies reports of crew member testing positive for Covid-19: ‘We are stringently following all guidelines’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has denied reports that a crew member working on one of his upcoming projects has tested positive for the coronavirus.

bollywood Updated: Jul 04, 2020 17:21 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ram Gopal Varma made a film about the coronavirus during the lockdown.
Ram Gopal Varma made a film about the coronavirus during the lockdown.
         

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, whose work doesn’t appear to have been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, has refuted reports that a crew member on one of his upcoming projects has tested positive for Covid-19. The director has had four films in various stages of development during the lockdown and unlock phases.

“News circulating that we stopped shooting work because one of our team has tested positive is incorrect...In fact, we made everyone involved go through a test before shoot start and all tests came negative ..We are stringently following all guidelines,” RGV tweeted.

 

In the past, the filmmaker has joked about contracting the virus himself. “My doctor just told me that I tested positive with Corona,” he wrote on Twitter on April 1. A few minutes later, he added, “Sorry to disappoint, but now he tells me it’s a April Fool joke. it’s his fault and not mine. Anyway I am just trying to make light of a grim situation but the joke is on me and if I dint offend anyone I sincerely apologise to them.”

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says he tested positive for coronavirus, reveals it to be April Fool’s joke

Coronavirus, the film, was completed during the lockdown. “When the rest of film people were SWEEPING FLOORS, COOKING FOOD ,WASHING UTENSILS , DRYING CLOTHES etc etc I MADE A FILM,” RGV had tweeted. About his upcoming release, 12 O Clock, the filmmaker had said, “After CLIMAX, NAKED and CORONAVIRUS my next film releasing in lockdown is a horror film called 12 ‘o’ CLOCK it is not a short film but it is a full length 1 hour 45 minute film.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
‘Malicious, unsubstantiated’: Indian Army on Modi’s ‘fake hospital visit’
‘Malicious, unsubstantiated’: Indian Army on Modi’s ‘fake hospital visit’
PM Modi pushes for homegrown apps, urges IT workforce to take up challenge
PM Modi pushes for homegrown apps, urges IT workforce to take up challenge
No flights to Kolkata from six cities between July 6-19
No flights to Kolkata from six cities between July 6-19
LIVE: In last 24 hours, 772 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in UP
LIVE: In last 24 hours, 772 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in UP
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In