Ramadan 2020: Salman Khan extends best wishes to fans, tells them to ‘stay home, stay safe’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:28 IST

Salman Khan on Saturday extended wishes to people as the holy month of Ramadan commenced today. The Bharat star took to Twitter and while he wished people on the auspicious occasion, he also advised them to stay at home and wrote: "Ramadan Mubarak to all... Stay home stay safe!"

Ramadan Mubarak to all... Stay home stay safe! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 25, 2020

The 54-year-old actor also condemned the stone-pelting incidents that have occurred with the health officials amid the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, Salman shared a video in which he put out a sharp message to the "jokers" who were flouting government-imposed guidelines and venturing out during the ongoing lockdown, putting at risk countless lives to the deadly coronavirus.

Also read: Salman Khan angry at lockdown violators in new video: ‘If you don’t go out with friends, police wouldn’t hit your behinds’

In a 10-minute hard-hitting video shared on Instagram he pointed out that doctors, nurses and policemen are putting in long hours to curb the spread of coronavirus and urged people to respect their work and stay inside. He questioned in his video: "Doctors and nurses are working to save your lives and what do you do? You started pelting stones at them? Those who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, are running away from the hospitals. Where are you running? Towards life or death?"

The actor appreciated the efforts by the frontline warriors and said: "The virus that started in China is over in China now, but because of a few jokers, the whole of India will sit at home for a long time.” Salman said that he was aware of many people who wouldn't come out of their homes earlier but have started doing so since they've been asked to not go out. "You are putting everyone's lives at risk," he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more