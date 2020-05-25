Rana Daggubati shares his love story with Miheeka Bajaj, Shah Rukh Khan’s Betaal misses the mark

bollywood

Updated: May 25, 2020 10:35 IST

Eid 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan wish Eid mubarak, Sonam Kapoor says ‘Thank you for praying for us’

A host of Bollywood celebrities have wished their fans Eid Mubarak on social media. Many of them, such as Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, shared their traditional looks along with Eid greetings on Instagram.

(Read full story here)

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are having a great Sunday, watch her plant kisses on ‘world’s most squishable face’

Actor Deepika Padukone is feeling particularly lovey-dovey this Sunday. She has shared a brand new video on Instagram which shows her planting kisses on actor husband Ranveer Singh’s face. “World’s Most Squishable Face!!! #cutie @ranveersingh,” she captioned her post.

(Read full story here)

Betaal review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix zombie show is dead on arrival

It is customary for Indian film productions to conduct a ‘mahurat shot’ — a largely ceremonial practise — before beginning a shoot. The actors and crew are gathered, a ‘pandit’ is summoned, and a quick ‘pooja’ is performed to ensure a smooth production, excellent reviews and a big box office. Whether or not there was one here, Netflix should’ve prayed harder, because its latest Indian offering, Betaal, is yet another high-profile misfire from a streaming service in desperate need of a resurrection.

(Read full story here)

Rana Daggubati reveals how he proposed to Miheeka Bajaj: ‘I met her, I liked her, and that’s it. I found love’

Actor Rana Daggubati recently revealed to his fans through social media that he has found himself the perfect life partner. The Baahubali star said he had proposed to Miheeka Bajaj and ‘she said yes’. Not many knew about Rana and Miheeka being in a relationship until the announcement.

(Read full story here)

Hrithik Roshan praises Madhuri Dixit for her debut single Candle: ‘What a beautiful voice you have mam’

Actor Hrithik Roshan is the latest to join the growing list of celebrities to praise evergreen star Madhuri Dixit for her debut single Candle. Sharing the original music video of Dixit’s recently launched song on Twitter, the Krrish actor wrote on Sunday: “Have you heard this yet ? what a beautiful voice you have mam.”

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more