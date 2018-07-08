Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn’s film with Luv Ranjan to release on Christmas 2020

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s next directorial venture featuring Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor will release on December 25, 2020. The untitled film by the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-fame director will feature Ajay and Ranbir, according to a press release.

The actor duo earlier starred together in Prakash Jha’s political drama Raajneeti (2010).

While the cast and crew is tight-lipped about the project, it is reported that the film will be a hard-hitting father-son drama.

The film will go on floors in mid 2019.

