Ranbir Kapoor flashes the biggest smile as he poses with mum Neetu Singh, sister Riddhima. See pic

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:23 IST

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is usually seen in his fans’ selfies but this time, he has posed with his family. His sister and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a cute picture of herself with Ranbir and their mother, veteran actor Neetu Singh.

The picture appears to have been clicked on Diwali but was shared on her page on Tuesday, which marks the festival of Bhai Dooj in India. Riddhima captioned the picture simply with a heart emoji. In the picture, Neetu is seen in a red kurta with a golden beaded necklace while Ranbir is seen in a blue shirt. Riddhima is wearing a white and grey top.

Neetu and her husband Rishi Kapoor celebrated Diwali with Riddhima at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party on Sunday. They arrived for the celebrations with Riddhima and posed with her outside the venue.

Earlier last week, Rishi had scolded the paparazzi gathered outside his home for creating a ruckus.“Don’t make noise as we need to maintain our dignity in front of the world,” Rishi said while scolding the photographers. In another bit, he calmed himself down and continued, “Take the photographs, do your jobs, but don’t make noise. I notice this all the time, you people yelling out ‘look here, look there’. Please don’t do that.” On being asked by a boy, who was playing the drums along with his band outside the house, if the rule applies to him as well, the veteran replied in smiles: “Yes, you can; it’s your job.”

The 67-year-old star continued: “I am a senior member of the industry; so please don’t make noise. We wouldn’t survive without them, and they wouldn’t survive without us.” At Amitabh’s party, the photographers were a lot quieter and calmer, which impressed Rishi as he gave them all a smile and wished them a happy Diwali.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 18:23 IST