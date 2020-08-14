e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu is excited about Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, says ‘can’t wait to watch’ it

Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu is excited about Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2, says ‘can’t wait to watch’ it

Neetu Kapoor has endorsed the trailer of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Sadak 2. She even dropped a comment to that effect.

bollywood Updated: Aug 14, 2020 13:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ali Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.
Ali Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.
         

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu is rather keen to his girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Sadak 2. The actor dropped a comment on Alia’s Instagram post announcing the release of trailer. Sadak 2 trailer, which released on Wednesday, has become the most disliked trailer on YouTube amid the nepotism debate.

Commenting on the trailer, she said: “Looks interesting can’t wait to watch.” Releasing the trailer, Alia had written: “#Sadak2 Trailer Out Now Three Streams, Three Stories. One Journey. Watch #Sadak2Trailer Out Now.” The film is a comeback project for director Mahesh Bhatt.

Reacting to the backlash against the film, Pooja Bhatt had responded on Twitter, “Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes,” she wrote. Alia’ mother Soni Razdan had endorsed her tweet.

Neetu Kapoor responded to Sadak 2’s trailer.
Neetu Kapoor responded to Sadak 2’s trailer.

The trailer, clocking in at three-minute and two seconds, shows Sanjay Dutt’s character who has no motive to love after the death of his beloved (Pooja Bhatt). Alia Bhatt, with problems of her own, comes into Sanjay’s life and takes him along on a road journey to Mount Kailash. They are joined by Aditya Roy Kapur’s character. Sanjay is reprising the role of a taxi driver. While the trio enjoy their time, the plot takes a twist when a self-styled guru, played by Makarand Deshpande, makes an appearance and is keen on killing Alia.

Also read: Video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka questioning former staff member over suspicious money transfer goes viral

Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Gulshan Grover and Akshay Anand also star in it and will be seen in prominent roles.

The first instalment of Sadak was also helmed by Mahesh. Sadak 2 is all set to release on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

(With ANI inputs)

