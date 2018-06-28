Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju can earn Rs 30 crore on day 1, say trade experts

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju that opens on Friday is likely to make an opening collection of Rs 30 crore, say Bollywood trade experts. The film traces the life and struggles of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is releasing in more than 4000 screens. Reports suggest that the film has also registered good advance booking. Film trade expert Atul Mohan told Hindustan Times, “The advance booking are really good so I am expecting anything above Rs 30 crore.”

Further sharing his speculations for the weekend, Atul said, “I think Sanju can cross Rs 100 crore over the first weekend itself. Beyond that, it really depends on the audience and how they take to the content. However, given the fact that this is a Hirani film and his films have traditionally worked wonders, Sanju could end up with a total of Rs 300 crore or more.”

Talking about the pre-release buzz, Devang Sampat, Head-Strategy, Cinepolis said in a press statement, “The advance booking response of Sanju is unprecedented across all multiplexes. Viewers have been waiting for Rajkumar Hirani film who has a record of crafting blockbuster movies and he is coming with a film after almost 4 years and the audience is excited to see the story of Sanjay Dutt unfold on the silver screen. Even though it’s a working Friday, we are expecting a good opening day numbers.”

Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza among others. Ranbir plays Sanju in the film and Paresh is his dad, Sunil Dutt. Manisha essays the role of Nargis while Vicky Kaushal plays Sanjay’s onscreen friend.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. Sanju is all set to be released on June 29.

Follow @htshowbiz for more