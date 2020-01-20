Ranbir Kapoor’s weekend fam-jam features mom Neetu, sister Riddhima but it’s niece Samara who draws attention

bollywood

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 08:56 IST

Actor Ranbir Kapoor may not officially be on Instagram but pictures of the actor keep cropping up every now and then. Such as these ones put up by sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni from their intimate family session.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures with her family. In one, the brother and sister duo is seen twinning in black jackets. In a second picture, their mother Neetu Singh and Riddhima’s daughter Samara the siblings as well. While all three look glamorous, it is Riddhima’s daughter Samara who draws attention, given her confidence in front of the camera.

Ranbir Kapoor with his family.

Ranbir has been busy with the shoot of his films, Brahmastra and Shamshera. Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy trilogy, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film’s logo was unveiled on Maha Shivratri last March at Prayagraj, during the Kumbh Mela. The film also stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Other actors in the film, include Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telegu superstar Nagarjuna. The film is a Dharma production.

Ranbir has also reportedly began work on Yashraj Films’ Shamshera. The film will also star Vaani Kapoor, as its female lead. The actor was last seen in Hrithik Roshan’s War.

The actor is often in news for his relationship with Alia. They are spotted at airports, at family functions or at festival celebrations with industry colleagues.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut reacts to Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit: ‘I don’t want to empower people who celebrate when a jawan dies’

The Kapoor family was in news recently when a senior member of the family, Ritu Nanda, died earlier this month. Ritu, elder daughter of Raj Kapoor, died aged 71 in Delhi. She had been suffering from cancer. Ritu was married to late industrialist Rajan Nanda and was the mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more