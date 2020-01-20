e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor’s weekend fam-jam features mom Neetu, sister Riddhima but it’s niece Samara who draws attention

Ranbir Kapoor’s weekend fam-jam features mom Neetu, sister Riddhima but it’s niece Samara who draws attention

Ranbir Kapoor was seen in family pictures with mother Neetu Singh, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samara Sahni. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 20, 2020 08:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samara Sahni.
Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samara Sahni.(Instagram)
         

Actor Ranbir Kapoor may not officially be on Instagram but pictures of the actor keep cropping up every now and then. Such as these ones put up by sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni from their intimate family session.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures with her family. In one, the brother and sister duo is seen twinning in black jackets. In a second picture, their mother Neetu Singh and Riddhima’s daughter Samara the siblings as well. While all three look glamorous, it is Riddhima’s daughter Samara who draws attention, given her confidence in front of the camera.

Ranbir Kapoor with his family.
Ranbir Kapoor with his family.

Ranbir has been busy with the shoot of his films, Brahmastra and Shamshera. Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy trilogy, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film’s logo was unveiled on Maha Shivratri last March at Prayagraj, during the Kumbh Mela. The film also stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Other actors in the film, include Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telegu superstar Nagarjuna. The film is a Dharma production.

Ranbir has also reportedly began work on Yashraj Films’ Shamshera. The film will also star Vaani Kapoor, as its female lead. The actor was last seen in Hrithik Roshan’s War.

The actor is often in news for his relationship with Alia. They are spotted at airports, at family functions or at festival celebrations with industry colleagues.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut reacts to Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit: ‘I don’t want to empower people who celebrate when a jawan dies’

The Kapoor family was in news recently when a senior member of the family, Ritu Nanda, died earlier this month. Ritu, elder daughter of Raj Kapoor, died aged 71 in Delhi. She had been suffering from cancer. Ritu was married to late industrialist Rajan Nanda and was the mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
50% jump in people held for illegally entering Bangladesh
50% jump in people held for illegally entering Bangladesh
‘We’re too small to take action’: Malaysian PM after India’s palm oil curbs
‘We’re too small to take action’: Malaysian PM after India’s palm oil curbs
BJP set to get new president, JP Nadda likely to succeed Amit Shah
BJP set to get new president, JP Nadda likely to succeed Amit Shah
India needs to stand guard as US leaves Afghanistan
India needs to stand guard as US leaves Afghanistan
India successfully tests its 3,500km-range K-4 missile
India successfully tests its 3,500km-range K-4 missile
‘Got every girl’s dream but tossing it away for money’: Meghan Markle’s dad
‘Got every girl’s dream but tossing it away for money’: Meghan Markle’s dad
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
SAG Awards 2020: Parasite, Pitt and Phoenix win again | Full list
SAG Awards 2020: Parasite, Pitt and Phoenix win again | Full list
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news