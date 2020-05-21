Ranbir Kapoor sits in dad Rishi Kapoor’s lap, Riddhima poses with mom Neetu in throwback pics

bollywood

Riddhima Kapoor has been revisiting fond memories ever since the death of her actor father Rishi Kapoor last month. She has now shared two unseen family pictures with Rishi, mother Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor from her childhood as her Instagram stories.

One of them is a family picture of them during a function. While a young Ranbir is seen sitting on Rishi’s lap, Riddhima is seen sitting between Rishi and Neetu while innocently posing for the camera. Neetu has her hand under Riddhima’s chin.

Another is a candid black and white picture of them at another function. A young Riddhima is seen seated between Rishi and Neetu on a chair. Ranbir is missing from the photo.

Riddhima couldn’t reach in time for Rishi’s funeral on April 30. She had travelled by road from Delhi to Mumbai with husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara. She had posted a heartbreaking post on learning of her father’s death after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. Sharing a picture with her father, she’d written, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever.”

The family held a puja ceremony on the occasion of terahvi -- 13th day following his death -- at their home in Mumbai. Riddhima had shared a few pictures from the rituals. In one of the images, Ranbir can be seen performing puja. “Your legacy will live on forever...We love you,” she captioned the image. In another picture, Riddhima is seen standing with a photo frame of Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, first cousins Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain and uncle Randhir Kapoor were also present for the ceremony. Also seen were Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Nanda.

