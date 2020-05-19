Anil Kapoor opens up about his wedding proposal to Sunita, Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor

bollywood

Updated: May 19, 2020 10:38 IST

Happy birthday Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Actor sent chits to village girl via kites, sent messages to himself on pager

Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears to be the perfect example of a rags-to-riches story as the actor has lived his journey from sleeping on an empty stomach to making it big in Bollywood in the city of dreams, Mumbai. From sending across paper chits to his village crush to sending messages to himself on his pager, Nawazuddin has as many stories to tell, given the number of twists and turns in his life.

Anil Kapoor remembers proposing to Sunita Kapoor: ‘I had to choose career or love, I chose love’

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating the anniversary of a relationship milestone - when he popped the question and asked her to be his wife. The actor shared a video on Twitter, in which he recounted the moments leading up to the proposal, and said that he was ‘so stressed’.

Neha Dhupia shares photos of daughter Mehr: ‘Just like that our baby girl is 1.5 years old’

Actor Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share few pictures of her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The little girl is now one-and-a-half years old. Sharing them, Neha wrote: “... and just like that our baby girl is 1 1/2 years old ... @mehrdhupiabedi.”

Neetu Kapoor shares perfect family pic with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor: ‘How I wish this picture could remain complete as is’

Neetu Kapoor has shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram after the death of her actor husband, Rishi Kapoor. The post shows Rishi’s family which had Neetu, children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and granddaughter Samara. Rishi died last month after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara expecting first child together

American actor Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are expecting their first child together. A source told Page Six that the very private pair have been keeping a low profile during the Covid-19 pandemic and have been quarantining at their home in Los Angeles.

