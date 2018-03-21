Rani Mukerji pens a letter on 40th birthday: Not an easy journey, had to prove myself everyday

Actor Rani Mukerji is awaiting release of her film, Hichki, as she turns 40 today. Belonging to that very small club of female actors who have managed to defeat the cliché that a heroine’s shelf life is till she gets married, Rani delivered a hit Mardaani after her marriage to producer-director Aditya Chopra and has now returned after motherhood for Hichki. On her birthday, she has penned an open letter on how Bollywood treats its women.

“As a woman, I must admit, it has not been an easy journey. I had to prove myself everyday. Actresses have to prove themselves everyday. A woman has a short career span, a married woman’s equity dies, women are not bankable commodities at the box office, ‘female-centric’ (I hate this word!) films are huge risks, a married actress who is also a mother is the final nail in the coffin of her dreams, ambitions and aspirations – these are some of the discriminatory stereotypes that we have to live with and try to overcome every single day.”

Talking about her own attempt to overcome this stereotype, she adds, “I have tried to take on this sexist stereotype by coming back to acting after my marriage and motherhood. And I promise you, I will continue working and battling these stereotypes with all my fellow stunning, beautiful, kind and talented actresses and hope to see our society and the film industry mature further.”

Read Rani Mukerji’s open letter on her birthday here...

Rani plays Naina Mathur in Hichki, a woman who has Tourette Syndrome (a disorder which forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds) but is ready to overcome all obstacles to become a teacher. It marks Rani’s comeback film after Mardaani (2014).

Produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner, the movie is set to release on March 23.