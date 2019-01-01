Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt share first Gully Boy poster. Check it out here

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have shared the first poster for their upcoming film, Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film will trace the story of a young Mumbai street rapper, inspired by the life of Divine and others like him.

The poster shows Ranveer’s character with his back to the camera, staring into the distance at a building. He appears to be wearing the same hoodie from the first-look images released in February, 2018. There are faint notes that one can make out on the poster, perhaps of lyrics written by Ranveer’s character. The tagline reads, “Apna time aayega (Our time will come).”

Videos of the actor rapping along with Divine went viral on social media earlier in 2018. “Ranveer is the man,” Divine said in an interview to Hindustan Times. “He’s the best man to do the movie and he’s killed it.”

Gully Boy was recently announced as being a part of the Berlin International Film Festival. It will be screened in the Berlinale Special section of the prestigious festival, which will be held from February 7 and February 17. “Gully Boy turned out to be a really fulfilling creative experience. It getting selected for the Berlin Film Fest came as an awesome piece of news,” Ranveer told HT.

The actor recently delivered the biggest solo hit of his career with Simmba, the action-drama directed by Rohit Shetty. The film has made over Rs 100 crore worldwide in five days of release. Earlier in the year, he starred opposite wife Deepika Padukone in their third collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat, which made close to Rs 600 crore worldwide.

Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy will be released on February 14 in India.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 16:39 IST