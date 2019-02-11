Ranveer Singh calls Rakhi Sawant a rock star, reveals his 2am friend

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has claimed that his only 2am friend is his alter ego; for her knows himself best.

Speaking to trade analyst Komal Nahta on Zee Cafe’s Starry Nights 2.Oh, Ranveer also revealed that he once dressed up as Arun -- Anil Kapoor’s character from Mr India -- and visited casting director Shaano Sharma’s house, hoping to be cast as the lead in what he thought would be Mr India 2, directed by Shekhar Kapur.

“During my struggling days, it was rumoured that Shekhar Kapur was making Mr India 2 and I landed up at Shanoo Sharma’s house dressed up as Anil Kapoor’s character Arun,” he said on Zee Cafe’s Starry Nights 2.0 aired on Sunday evening.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt pose for the photographers as they arrive for the screening of Gully Boy at the 2019 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, February 9.

He also called Rakhi Sawant a rock star. He asked Komal to name the worst celebrity he could interview and Komal named Rakhi, triggering Ranveer to say “Rakhi is a rock star! Rakhi, I love you.”

Ranveer also talked about his family on the show. He calls his sister as his ‘Other Mother’. “Her nature I guess, she is very caring, very motherly and loving. She always treats me like a child. She would spend the money she earned to buy chocolates for me. Hence, I cannot even call her my elder sister, she is my second mother,” the actor said.

While speaking about his initial journey in films, Ranveer revealed that the kind of films he loved were the ones in which the hero was the king and the film was larger than life. “Big muscles, big guns. Matlab mujhe bus yahi karna hai.”

He said, “I went to university and as usual I was late for everything and late for registering for class and then there was one seat for acting for non-majors. I have already acted in school and college, so I was like I can do this. The instructor asked us to perform and I did that, everyone in the class was impressed. And this is it, I am a performer.”

Ranveer will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy that also stars Alia Bhatt. The film was recently screened at the ongoing Berlin Film Festival and received raving reviews.

