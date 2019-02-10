This Ranveer Singh outfit is wife Deepika Padukone’s ‘most favourite’. Here is some more Gully Boy action

Gully Boy actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt took Germany by storm as they presented their film at the Berlin International Film Festival. While the film directed by Zoya Akhtar, won the hearts of the audience, their eye-catching looks drew equal amount of attention not just from their fans but also from their family members.

Ahead of walking the red carpet at the event, Ranveer shared a picture of his new look that instantly got him a thumbs up from wife Deepika Padukone. Soon after Ranveer shared the glimpse of his sky blue fur jacket by designer Manish Arora paired with white pants, Deepika commented, “One of my most favourite looks.” He also shared a video showing the details of the quirky jacket with several monograms.

Alia had also shared the glimpse of her day look in a vibrant suit, giving the impression of a sketch. The look got her the most likes as mother Soni Razdan was among the first to comment, “And the wall behind you is so perfectly going with this look,” she wrote. Nargis Fakhri and Neena Gupta also expressed their love for the quirky outfit.

Ranveer Singh shows off his jacket, (right) Alia Bhatt in Berlin.

The viewers looked mighty impressed by the film that puts the spotlight on street rappers in India. Ranveer also enthralled the audience with his live performance at the event. Gully Boy revolves around Murad (Ranveer), who rises from his struggles in the slums of Mumbai to become a rapper. Alia plays his love interest in the film. The film is set to release on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh pose during a photocall to promote the movie Gully Boy at the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 9, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke (REUTERS)

