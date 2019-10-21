Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy and his music label get a feature in The New York Times: ‘This is my way of empowering talent’

bollywood

American newspaper The New York Times has published a special feature on Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, his film Gully Boy and music label IncInk. The daily acknowledged the actor’s contribution in bringing underground rap to the masses with his film and giving a massive leg up to budding musicians with his label.

In his interview to the daily, Ranveer talked about his early tryst with rap and how it all began with Tupac in 1995. Ranveer said that while he may have been just 10 years old at the time, he did recognise the authenticity of Tupac’s words in his songs. “Although the themes were very mature for me at the time, I feel like I still, even at that age, could recognize that there was something very authentic in the expression,” he said.

The feature also recognised the change brought on by Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, in India’s attitude towards rap and hip-hop. The film released in February this year and also starred Alia Bhatt. Ranveer starred as a young rap singer from the slums of Mumbai. It is India’s official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards.

Ranveer talked about his label IncInk and how it was his way of giving back to the rapper community in India. “The one thing I love the most about the label is the fact that it’s no strings attached,” he told The NYT. “It’s no pressure. It’s just creating freely. It’s unbound.”

The article mentioned names of hip-hop stars like Raja Kumari and also Bollywood’s obsession with Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s songs. It also gave special mention to Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire and SlowCheeta, who are all a part of the label.

“They remain grounded and humble,” Ranveer said, “and they remain honest, uncorrupted, freely expressing, authentic artists — and that’s something I’m extremely proud of.

“The place that I find myself in today is far beyond my wildest imagination... I have this desire to give back, and this is my way of empowering a talent that I recognize, that I think is extremely special,” he added.

