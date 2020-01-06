Ranveer Singh’s 83 team pays tribute to Kapil Dev, call him ‘the man who taught us how to dream’. Watch video

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 15:40 IST

Ranveer Singh is all set to play cricketer Kapil Dev onscreen in the film ’83. On the occasion of the veteran cricketer’s birthday on Monday, the makers of the film released a special video as mark of tribute to him. The video also shows a glimpse of the film crew cheering Kapil at the stands.

’83 is inspired by India’s historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The video starts with Kapil Dev reminiscing about the match at Turnbridge Wells Stadium following which he briefly talks about how it felt to play and create history at the stadium where he was commemorated on July 10, 2019. The cricketer looks overwhelmed by all the love and recreates the iconic Natraj shot at the stadium.

The video was shared by the official handle of the film with the caption, “To the one who inspired the nation to dream big. Wishing @therealkapildev, a very happy birthday. #ThisIs83 #HappyBirthdayKapilDev.”

Ranveer also wished Kapil by sharing a few pictures from the making of the film. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way. You made us proud. Now it’s our turn... @83thefilm.”

On Ranveer’s look as the on-screen Kapil, the legendary cricketer told IANS in an interview, “I was surprised! At one glimpse, from a distance, there is an uncanny similarity. Of course in close-up, one can understand that it is Ranveer Singh and not me! But I have to say the makeup artiste has done a great job. I appreciate that. I sat with Ranveer and we had long chat. We are very different people.”

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani. Ranveer’s wife and actor Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo role, playing Kapil Dev’s Wife, Romi Dev.

’83 has been directed by Kabir Khan and co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 10 this year.

