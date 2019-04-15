Ranveer Singh’s 83: West Indies player Malcolm Marshall’s son to portray him in Kabir Khan film

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his next, titled ‘83, which will tell the story of India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983. Team India led by Kapil Dev had defeated West Indies by 43 runs around 36 years ago. Ranveer has already revealed the first look of the reel team which will essay the roles of the cricket stalwarts.

To represent the other side, the makers of the film have now roped in Mali, son of West Indies player Malcolm Marshall, to portray the role of the his cricketer father. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kabir Khan confirmed the news saying, “Yes we are thrilled to have Mali Marshall, son of the legend Malcolm Marshall play the role of his father. Not only does he look like his father but his bowling action is also exactly like him. As we all know, Malcolm Marshall was part of the fearsome West Indies quartet of pace bowlers—Marshall, Michael Holding, Joel Garner and Andy Roberts.”

Ranveer had recently revealed the first look of his team in full uniform while setting the countdown for the film’s release on April 10, 2020. He had shared the picture with the caption, “One year from today, relive India’s greatest story #Relive83. Releasing on 10th April 2020.”

The star cast of the film has been training under cricket legends Mohinder Amarnath, Kapil Dev and Balvinder Singh Sandhu. The entire team had been shooting for the film in Dharamshala, pictures of which were shared online. Ranveer had also shared a picture while bonding with Mohinder and had captioned it, “IMMY!!! It’s the one & only, Champion of Champions #MohinderAmarnath!!! @saqibsaleem @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #journeybegins.” He had also shared a picture with Kapil along with the caption, “Becoming the Hurricane #KapilDev #Legend #JourneyBegins @83thefilm @kabirkhankk.”

Ranveer’s onscreen cricket team includes Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Varma as Roger Binny[, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal and R Badree as Sunil Valson. Actor Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in the film in the role of team manager Man Singh.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 16:40 IST