Ranveer Singh’s pics with Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Shane Warne will make cricket fans jealous

Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently introduced the Kapil’s Devils from his upcoming film ‘83, beamed as he posed with the ‘Little Master’ Sunil Gavaskar and ‘Spin King’ Shane Warne. And now, to add more power to his character, Ranveer met Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Australian cricketer Shane Warne and West Indies player Vivian Richards. The actor shared pictures from their meeting on Instagram.

Recently, the actor posted a few pictures with Kapil Dev in which he was seen with a notebook and a pen, and it appeared that he was taking notes from the cricketer. The film is based on India’s Cricket World Cup win in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, who also served as Indian team’s coach from 1999 to 2000.

Apart from Ranveer, Saqib Saleem, Addinath M Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, R Badree, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Dhairya Karwa and Nishnat Dahhiya will be seen as the ‘men in blue’ in the film.

Music composer Pritam Chakraborty has been roped in for composing music of the film and this is the first time that he will work on a film starring Ranveer. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 09:00 IST