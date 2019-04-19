Ranveer Singh told his 83 team before training with Kapil Dev: ‘You better look like you know how to play cricket’. Watch video

A new video reveals how Ranveer Singh and his co-stars from the upcoming sports film, 83, are training to get into the zone for the movie that is about India’s first World Cup victory in 1983 under Kapil Dev’s captaincy. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film features Ranveer as Kapil Dev, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh and Hardy Sandhu as Madan Lal.

The new video, shared by makers of the film, shows close-up shots of Ranveer working out and wide shots where we can see the entire team working hard for their project. At one point, Ranveer tells his team, “Tomorrow Kapil sir is coming, you better look like you know how to play cricket,” as they burst out laughing. They are also seen practising cricket. Ranveer also shared the video and wrote, “The incredible untold story of India’s greatest victory! 10th April 2020- Good Friday #Relive83 @83thefilm @kabirkhankk.”

Before starting his training for the film in January, Ranveer had said, “I will be going to train to bowl like Kapil Dev. That’s going to be hard. I must tell you the story. I went to Lord’s to watch a Test match. It rained all day and there was not a single ball bowled. In the box, Sachin Tendulkar happened to come. I was lucky enough to get some time with him. I was telling him I am doing this movie and I am playing Kapil Dev. I told him I am going to do all the homework and I am going to get the look and accent everything, but I think the most difficult part would be the bowling. And he was like – oh, you are going to do the bowling yourself? He also thinks it’s going to be tough.”

Ranveer Singh has also been training with former cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who had played a significant role in India’s first World Cup win. “Sandhu sir’s validation is of utmost importance to me. He is happy with my rate of progress. My regimen is a combination of skills, training and physical conditioning. I am thoroughly enjoying this athletic lifestyle,” he had said in a statement.

Set to hit theatres on April 10, 2020, the film also stars Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, among others.

