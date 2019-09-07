Ranveer Singh turns into Elvis Presley in a new video, Harrdy Sandhu and Saqib Saleem can’t stop laughing. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 16:21 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh, who entertains fans and friends alike with his antics, is at it again. His latest Instagram post is as quirky as it gets as the actor turns into legendary American singer, Elvis Presley.

A video that Ranveer posted on Instagram on Saturday afternoon, shows him in a get-up, inspired by Elvis Presley. Ranveer is dressed in white and silver -- shirt, pant and right till his shoes, pairing them with a short cape. To add to the madness, he is wearing a huge gold-rimmed pair of sunglasses. He shared it without any caption but friends were quite impressed with his show. Actor Saqib Saleem wrote, “Hahah maan jao kaptaan #legendarystuff” while Kunal Kemmu commented, “Sir aap mahaan ho.”

Ranveer recently returned Mumbai from London after completing the shoot of Kabir Khan’s ’83, where he essays the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev. The movie will show the unexpected victory of Indian team in the 1983 cricket World Cup. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu and Ammy Virk. It also features Ranveer’s real-life wife, actor Deepika Padukone as his onscreen wife, Romi Dev. Ranveer-Deepika’s ’83 is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2020.

Speaking about training with Kapil Dev, Ranveer had earlier said, “Kapil sir and his family are very warm, kind and generous people. I’ll be ever grateful to them for being so magnanimous in helping me during this unique character study. Their large-heartedness was touching... something I’ll never forget. They’ve blessed me.”

The actors have already worked together in four films, including Finding Fanny and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). Ranveer had recently joked that in ’83, neither of them will die.

Later this year, Ranveer is likely to begin work on Karan Johar’s ambitious epic drama Takht that also features Alia Bhatt,Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor, among several others.

