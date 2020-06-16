Ranvir Shorey: After a couple of months, the feeling of being ‘locked in’ got to even a homebody like me

bollywood

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 18:35 IST

Actor Ranvir Shorey has had quite a lot which kept him busy throughout the three months of lockdown. Apart from doing the household chores, looking after his father who is 90 and a cancer patient, he also found time to be a good Samaritan and help his househelp’s wife, who was pregnant and had to be rushed to the hospital for the delivery — but his car was impounded.

Summing up the entire lockdown experience, he confesses it got all a bit too much, “It started off being a lot easier, one was enthusiastic about it. I am generally also a homebody, not social, and don’t go out much. But after a couple of months, it become difficult even for someone who is a homebody. That feeling of being locked in starts getting to you. You think ‘how do I function for groceries?’ No matter what gets over, it has to be every 10 days, so if you forgot something, you have to live without it for so many days. Everybody is making sacrifices. The psychological effect has started taking it’s toll now.”

We prod him further about the incident involving his car. but he says except for that one episode, he did not have any trouble in the lockdown. The 47-year-old’s car was impounded by the police in May, and here’s what happened according to him. His household help’s wife was to deliver, and since there was no other transport due to the situation, he sent his car and driver to take them to the hospital.

“He stayed with his wife for two-three days in the hospital, and then my driver dropped them to their place. When he was to return, I sent my driver and car again to pick him up, but cops stopped him. I told him to please show the police the documents that you are returning from a delivery, but they didn’t listen. I had to borrow my friend’s car and drive to the police station,” he says.

3 hapless people made to wait for more than 6 hours. What are we being punished for? @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Shorey continues, “I tried telling the officer-in-charge that here are the documents, he started saying ‘so what if wife has delivered? Husband should not have come out, doctor and wife could have handled it’. I said no, because the hospital needs husband for paper work. But the cop decided to harass me, and impounded my car, so I told him to give a document for it, he said ‘I will give you, wait’, then I tweeted.”

Further adding that the Government itself has said to not step out unless there’s a good reason, and in this case, it was about a baby, the actor clarifies that he is not pointing fingers at the entire police force. “I blame that one policeman who was for sure hell-bent on harassing us. By and large in the eight hours at the police station, I learnt that most cops were nice. They are also under a lot of pressure. Everybody is scre*ed,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more