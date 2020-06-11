Rasika Duggal teams up with husband Mukul Chadda for a sweet lockdown tale, Banana Bread. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 15:25 IST

Bollywood actor Rasika Duggal has featured in an interesting lockdown tale titled Banana Bread, which she has also written with her husband Mukul Chadda. Made at home during the lockdown, about lockdown and the changes in social behaviour amid coronavirus pandemic, Banana Bread is realistic yet sweet.

Banana Bread shows the relief of Shruti (Rasika), who has been staying alone during the lockdown, to find another person (Mukul) on the same floor. After discussing the social distancing norms one must follow and the ridiculous conditions being imposed by their society committee, the two decide to spend some time together.

Over a few episodes of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes, the duo discover how different they are, go back and forth on the social distancing norms, and expose their own insecurities in the process.

The film makes interesting use of frames to underline the social distancing as well as the loneliness of the two characters. To begin with. both occupy the corners in the frames but as they get to know each other, both keep moving towards the centre of the frame that emphasise how distances are being breached. The final sequence comes as a surprise but one that can be easily explained in the backdrop where the story is based. A well written, sweet and gripping lockdown tale, it is totally worth your 12 minutes.

Also read: ‘He is a divorcee, has 2 kids’: Kareena Kapoor says everyone warned her against marrying Saif Ali Khan

About the film, director Srinivas Sunderrajan had earlier tweeted, “#BananaBread : Never baked one, but instead ‘directed’ one in lockdown. Khayega zaroor!” Appreciating the short, filmmaker Nikhil Advani tweeted, “Two of my favorites have written and acted in this wonderful short of life and friendship in these odd times. So wonderful in all aspects. @RasikaDugal @mukulchadda #bananabread.” Filmmaker Anurag Kashyao also shared the film and tweeted, “Mr Mumblecore with yet another film...”

Two of my favorites have written and acted in this wonderful short of life and friendship in these odd times. So wonderful in all aspects. @RasikaDugal @mukulchadda #bananabread https://t.co/uujOLRBSCT — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) June 11, 2020

Mr Mumblecore with yet another film... https://t.co/wWn8bIpAmR — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 10, 2020

Actor Annup Soni also wrote, “Enjoyed Watching ‘Banana Bread’ Well written , performed n directed ... Conveys a lot in just 12 minutes... @RasikaDugal @mukulchadda @thevaas #terriblytinytales.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more