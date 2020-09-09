Raveena Tandon hints if Kangana Ranaut and Rhea Chakraborty are ‘pawns being used for dirty political vendettas’

bollywood

Actor Raveena Tandon has expressed her anger at latest developments amid the ongoing investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked if two women are being used as mere pawns for political vendetta. While Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for procurement of drugs in relation with the probe being conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), portions of Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office were demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday morning.

Raveena tweeted Wednesday afternoon, “Crushing,Demolishing,Mayhem.Sad Sad.All thats happening.Two women,Two sides,are they being used as pawns to vent out dirty political vendettas?Murder, Nepotism, Suicide, Family, Grief, Mental Health, Mafia, Vendetta, Cops, Journalism, Politics, Drugs, Films .#JusticeForSSR shouldn’t be diluted.”

Crushing,Demolishing,Mayhem.Sad Sad.All thats happening.Two women,Two sides,are they being used as pawns to vent out dirty political vendettas?Murder,Nepotism,Suicide,Family Grief,MentalHealth,Mafia,Vendetta,Cops,Journalism,Politics,Drugs,Films.#JusticeForSSR shouldn’t be diluted — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 9, 2020

Kangana had called the partial demolition of her office an act of ‘fascism’ and the ‘death of democracy’, claiming that she was targeted for speaking against the Maharashtra government. Kangana warned Uddhav in a video message that his ‘pride will crumble’ soon and compared her situation to the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990. “Uddhav Thackeray, did you think that you took revenge on me by colluding with the film mafia and demolishing my house? My house has been demolished today but your pride will crumble tomorrow. Time will change,” she said.

Kangana has been involved in a war of words with the ruling Maharashtra government after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticised the Mumbai Police.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB in the drug angle linked to the death of Sushant. The arrest, made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, came three days after her younger brother Showik Chakraborty’s arrest by the NCB. Her bail was rejected on Tuesday and she was brought to the Byculla jail on Wednesday morning.

