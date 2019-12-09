Rekha hugs Ananya Panday in viral video from Star Screen Awards 2019. Watch

bollywood

The biggest names of Bollywood came together under the same roof for the Star Screen Awards 2019 on Sunday night, and pictures and videos from the star-studded awards night are taking social media by storm. In one such clip shared on Instagram from the red carpet of the event, Rekha is seen greeting Ananya Panday with a hug.

Rekha and Ananya were seen sharing warm hug and exchanging pleasantries, after which they posed together for the paparazzi. The viral video already has close to one lakh views, in less than 12 hours.

A video of Ananya posing for pictures with fans after the awards show is also doing the rounds on the internet.

On the work front, Rekha’s last major Bollywood release was Indra Kumar’s Super Nani, which released in 2014.

Meanwhile, Ananya just saw the release of Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, which also stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. The film has taken off to a good start at the box office, having earned around Rs 35 crore in its opening weekend.

Ananya will be seen next opposite Ishaan Khatter in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming production Khaali Peeli, which will be directed by Maqbool Khan. In an interview with PTI, she called it an “intense romantic film”.

She said, “I was waiting to do an intense romantic film and this one is just that. Ishaan is so much fun to work with, whenever he comes on set, it’s like a storm has entered. The entire film is set at night! Tiger (Shroff, her Student Of The Year 2 co-star) would sleep at 10, so we didn’t do any night shoot. So for me, this entire film being set at night is a challenge.”

Ananya also said that she will be speaking in a different dialect in Khaali Peeli. “In Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, my lingo is how I speak in real life. In Khaali Peeli, my character Pooja has a Bambaiya lingo. This is actually the first film where I had to change the way I spoke,” she said. The film will release on June 12, 2020.

