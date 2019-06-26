Rhea Chakraborty spotted outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s home, Kangana Ranaut beams for paparazzi. See pics

Actors Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput are rumoured to be dating and on Wednesday, Rhea was spotted outside his house, giving the photographers a big smile and a victory sign. She was seen in a pink suit as she stepped into her car.

Kangana Ranaut, who has been summoned by court in a defamation case filed by actor Aditya Pancholi in 2017, was spotted by the paparazzi at a meeting. Kangana beamed in a white top and denim shorts.

Actor Sonam Kapoor is back in the arms of her husband Anand Ahuja after her trip to Japan. The two were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. She had recently written in an Instagram post that she had been missing him a lot. Both of them were seen in black outfits.

Actor Vicky Kaushal was seen with his brother Sunny, out and about in Mumbai. The two actors were seen at a restaurant, having lunch. Actor Adah Sharma debuted a fiery new hairstyle at the airport. She flaunted her yellow, red and blue hair with a similarly colourful outfit. Check out more celeb pics here:

Karan Singh Grover and Mallika Sherawat with Tusshar Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at the airport.

Kangana Ranaut at a meeting.

Varun Dhawan spotted outside his gym.

Rhea Chakraborty outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s home.

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal at a restaurant.

Kiara Advani spotted after gym.

Adah Sharma at the airport.

Hiten Tejwani with family and Sharmin Sehgal with Meezaan.

Gabriella Demetriades and Hazel Keech spotted at Mumbai restaurants.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 20:33 IST