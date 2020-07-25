e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Richa Chadha makes Twitter account private, shares details of her screen time

Richa Chadha makes Twitter account private, shares details of her screen time

Richa Chadha has made her Twitter account private in a bid to cut down on her social media consumption.

bollywood Updated: Jul 25, 2020 14:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Richa Chadha has deadlines to meet and Twitter was not helping.
Richa Chadha has deadlines to meet and Twitter was not helping.
         

Richa Chadha has a social media addiction that she needs to address. On Saturday, the actor told her almost 4 lakh followers that she is making her Twitter account private after she spent nine hours scrolling through the app, in a week.

Richa shared a screenshot of the ‘screen time’ widget on her phone. It showed that she spend more than nine hours on Twitter and almost 20 hours on the phone through a week. “Am making my account private. It’s not because this platform is toxic (the world is toxic Tbh ab kya karein). I am here to help, support, amplify, crack a joke only, but I have a deadline and this mindless scrolling takes too much time ,” she wrote in a tweet.

She is among the most active Bollywood actors on Twitter and makes multiple posts every hour. During the lockdown, she shared a video about how chores were taking up all her time and she could not sit down to read her scripts.

Richa was supposed to tie the knot with her actor boyfriend Ali Fazal before the coronavirus pandemic ruined their plans. She recently shared a meme from her film Gangs of Wasseypur, ruing how only 50 guests are allowed at weddings.

The post showed Richa as Nagma Khatoon from the film, sitting silently during her nikaah. The kazi repeatedly asks her if she agrees to her wedding with Manoj Bajpayee’s Sardar Khan but she doesn’t utter a word. “#8YearsOfGangsOfWasseypur 2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year ! Here’s some #NagmaSwag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy. #NagmaKhatoon #GangsOfWasseypur #ActorsLife #richachadda #GangsOfWasseypur #AKFPL,” she captioned her post.

In a statement, the actors’ spokesperson had said, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

