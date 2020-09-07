Richa Chadha shares cryptic post: ‘We will make sure you pay for your actions’

bollywood

Actors Richa Chadha and Taapsee Pannu have both shared cryptic messages on social media. The actors have both condemned the media trial of Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

On Sunday, Richa took to Twitter and shared the following message: “You may think no one is watching... no one can from the sunken depths of their existence... that no one notices your naked greed, your black heart, the real rotting maggot-infested ogre that you are. But you’re wrong. We’re watching. Because for now that’s all we can do. Watch. But watching we are... And we will make sure you pay for your actions , one way or another... It is this righteous rage that frightens you... you rush to muzzle it’s voice. But you’re destined to fail... for truth emerges, like the sun... night after night... Wait. Watch. You’re welcome.”

Taapsee, meanwhile, shared a quote from Mary Kom. She wrote, in Hindi, “Kissi ko itna bhi mat darao ki dar hi khatam ho jaye. Aur jisko dar nahi hota na usse thoda darna chahiye. (Don’t scare someone so that they have nothing to be afraid of. Those without fear should be feared).”

"किसी को इतना भी मत डराओ कि डर ही ख़त्म हो जाए।"

और जिसको डर नहीं होता ना उससे थोड़ा डरना चाहिए। — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 6, 2020

Several Bollywood actors expressed their shock at how Rhea was mobbed by a crowd outside the Narcotics Control Bureau offices on Sunday. “Social-distancing jaye bhaad mein (Let social distancing go to hell),” Richa had written. Taapsee had tweeted earlier, “Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time.”

Taapsee had previously slammed the media’s treatment of Rhea, and had written in a tweet, “I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity.”

Sushant died on June 14. Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s father of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his funds. Three parallel investigations -- by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate -- are being conducted into his death.

