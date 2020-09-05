e-paper
Taapsee Pannu on Rhea Chakraborty: 'Every woman who is with relatively more successful man isn't a gold digger'

Taapsee Pannu on Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Every woman who is with relatively more successful man isn’t a gold digger’

Taapsee Pannu has talked about the sexism in calling a woman ‘gold digger’ when her male partner is relatively more successful than her. She was addressing the derogatory tag that has been attached to Rhea Chakraborty by the internet.

bollywood Updated: Sep 05, 2020 15:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu has once again spoken in defence of Rhea Chakraborty.
Taapsee Pannu has once again spoken in defence of Rhea Chakraborty.
         

Actor Taapsee Pannu is calling out the treatment meted out to actor Rhea Chakraborty online. Rhea was the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and is accused of abetment to suicide by his family.

Rhea has also received hateful messages on social media and has been called a gold digger and an opportunist who was siphoning off Sushan’t money. Taapsee reacted strongly to harassment Rhea is being subjected to. She also tweeted about the sexism in calling women gold diggers.

“Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time,” she wrote. Taapsee also retweeted a bunch of news clippings of how the Enforcement Directorate could not find any evidence that Rhea had been stealing Sushant’s money.

Earlier, Taapsee had also slammed the media trial of Rhea. “I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity,” she had tweeted.

Also read: Bambai Main Ka Ba: Manoj Bajpayee turns rapper with Bhojpuri song, Anubhav Sinha directs. Watch teaser

Other stars such as Lakshmi Manchu, Vidya Balan and Shibani Dandekar have also called out the unfair treatment. Shibani said in a long note on Instagram that she has known Rhea for 12 years and also talked about her being tagged a gold digger in an interview with India Today

 

“Of course, why wouldn’t people say that? Where is this money that she’s stolen? Please tell me. Where are these Rs 15 crores that she has stolen? Have we found it yet? I mean, you know, it’s just so easy to paint that picture, isn’t it? It’s so easy to date a high-profile person and then have people say that you are only dating them for that reason,” she said.

