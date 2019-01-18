Richa Chadha switches on her inner Shakeela for a kitschy calendar, see pics

Actor Richa Chadha has donned 12 different avatars as she strikes poses inspired by pulpy 90s movies for a calendar to promote her upcoming film, Shakeela. Richa poses in a different avatar for every month in posters of fictional movies. The biopic is based on the eponymous southern adult film actor who found fame with her low budget films.

The calendar is inspired by films that Shakeela starred in during her heydays, with titles such as Maneater, Pappi Pappi, Mard Ko Dard Hoga and more.

See a few calendar pictures here |

Speaking about the calendar, Richa said, “The idea of the calendar was to create something that was tongue-in-cheek. It’s an homage to pulp films of the 90s that all have seen visuals of, especially posters. These posters have been intricately thought through with the intention of invoking a funny reaction from the audiences. I hope people see the humour in all of this. It’s a fun concept and the calendar is something that works well for the film given its retro feel.”

She also spoke of the film and said that she was amazed by how cinematic Shakeela’s life was. She said, “When Indrajith (Lankesh, director) told me about the script, I was amazed to know how cinematic her life is. She never apologised for her choices. She empowered herself and did things in a business, which was largely male-dominated back then.”

Director Indrajith Lankesh who was also present at the calendar launch said, “This calendar is extremely vibrant and colourful. Richa and the team have put in a great efforts in this calendar. Richa was always my first choice for the film, as it needed a great actor to play Shakeela on screen.”

Shakeela, Not a Pornstar will release later this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 15:14 IST