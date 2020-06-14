e-paper
Home / Bollywood / RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: South stars Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj, Jr NTR pay tributes

A host of South stars including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prithviraj, Rakul Preet Singh, Ram Charan and Khushbu Sundar, among many others, mourned the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

bollywood Updated: Jun 14, 2020 19:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Mumbai.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent shockwaves across India. His death at the young age of 34 has been mourned by fans and his colleagues alike. Joining in grief were a host of South stars including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prithviraj Sukumar, Khushbu Sundar among many others.

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote: “Shocked beyond words to learn about #SushanthSinghRajput’s untimely demise. A powerhouse of talent... Too young to go... May his soul find peace and light. My deepest condolences and strength to the family to cope with this tragic loss.”

 

Jr NTR said, “Shocked to hear the news of #SushantSingh’s demise. An incredible talent gone too soon. Rest in Peace.”

 

Ram Charan wrote on Twitter, “Shocked to hear that Sushanth Singh Rajput is no more. An incredible talent who was destined to scale many heights is gone too soon. Rest in peace. My prayers and strength to his family.”

 

Malayalam actor Prithviraj, sharing a picture of Sushant, wrote: “Rest in peace Sushant.”

 

Khushbu Sundar said on Twitter, “I didn’t knw u in person. have never met u but yet I feel the pain. Wish u had reached out to somebody,anybody..to talk,to cry,to speak,to share,reach out to seek help. But u didn’t. Instead u chose a path tat will leave ur friends,family n fans heartbroken forever #RIP #Sushant.”

 

Also read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home

Rakul Preet Singh expressed her shock: “I’m speechless , shocked , trembling . It’s extremely difficult to digest this terrible news. Such an amazing soul :( you shall be remembered forever .. #ripsushant #gonetoosoon”

 

 

“I’m just unable to process this loss. Always such a happy cheerful person. Super talented , passionate about multiple things.. I just can’t .. CANT :( really devastating.”

 

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote: “Shocked and heartbroken A young, talented actor gone too soon. Rest in peace #SushantSinghRajput.”

