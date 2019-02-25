Rishi Kapoor congratulates Kapoor & Sons makeup artist Greg Cannom on Oscar win

Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to congratulate makeup artist Greg Cannom on his Oscar win for Vice. Cannom worked on the veteran actor’s look for Kapoor & Sons.

Sharing pictures from the sets of the film that also starred Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi tweeted, “Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar for the film Vice. You did Kapoor& Sons with me. Bravo!.This was the transformation which took 5 hours daily. Cheers Greg Cannom from all of us. You are a genius!”

This was the transformation which took 5 hours daily. "Kapoor&Sons". Cheers Greg Cannom from all of us. You are a genius! pic.twitter.com/IFXsOLHdb0 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2019

Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar for the film Vice. You did Kapoor& Sons with me. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/R0f5y1a8Ue — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2019

Director Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic Vice won the makeup and hairstyling Oscar . The category was one of the four that the Academy initially planned to present during a commercial break and as its winners — Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney — dragged on in a litany of thank-yous, they were the first to have their microphones cut out.

Rishi Kapoor played a 90-year-old man in Kapoor & Sons and Cannom, who has worked on Titanic (1997), Brad Pitt’s flawless facial transformation in The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, worked with Rishi for his look in the film. Talking about Greg’s involvement, film’s director Shakun Batra said, “I had gone to meet Rishiji to discuss the script and his look, and he had a picture from The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button on his mobile phone. Co-incidentally, I found out that Cannom was in Mumbai for another film. So, we met him. He is so brilliant. He works on the make-up minutely, as per the characterization details and script.” The makeup reportedly cost Rs 2 crore.

