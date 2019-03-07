Rishi Kapoor denies he’s returning home this month

Actor Rishi Kapoor has denied any plans of returning to India this month. There have been reports about the ailing actor's return to India after his treatment in the US.

According to reports, Rishi is said to have communicated to a friend that he is likely to return to India by March end. However, on being contacted in the US, Rishi denied any plans to return to India in the near future.

So what is Rishi Kapoor's health report? The actor has responded well to the treatment. But the healing process is taking time.

A source close to the Kapoor family said: "Rishi is homesick and very eager to return home. They have a wedding to plan (son Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly set to marry Alia Bhatt). And he's counting the days.

"But he's not ready yet to return. His treatment is slow but steady. Hopefully, he can come home in a few months. But end of this month? No way!"

In January, Rishi had told Bollywood Hungama, “My treatment is on, hopefully I will recover soon and God willing I will return.” He had left for the US in September, and updates have generally been restricted to social media posts by Neetu and himself.

It was a post by Neetu which fuelled speculation about the actor’s return. In an Instagram post she wrote, “One of the Quintet leaves!! Will miss you @rimosky. Will soon be on the same flight back.” Neetu had tagged Rima Jain, Rishi’s sister in the caption.”

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 16:12 IST