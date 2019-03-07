Romeo Akbar Walter song Vande Matram: John Abraham is a man with a mission. Watch here

Actor John Abraham has shared a new song from his upcoming espionage drama Romeo Akbar Walter. The song, titled Vande Matram, is sung by Sonu Nigam and is high on patriotic fervour.

“Ab jo hamari taraf badhe koi kadam, Itihaas se mitaa denge buniyaad unki hum. #VandeMataram, song out now! Romeo. Akbar. Walter releases on 5th April 2019! #RAW,” John wrote in his tweet. In the song’s video, John is seen in various disguises as a soldier of the Indian Army.

RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) is the story of an Indian intelligence officer spying in Pakistan. It seems to be yet another effort after Parmanu for John Abraham to grab some of the patriotic space from Akshay Kumar. The trailer for the film was released on Monday.

Sharing the trailer on his Twitter handle, John wrote, “His dharma (moral duty) was to protect his nation against all evils and enemies. Here’s presenting the trailer of Romeo. Akbar. Walter. In cinemas on 5th April. The 2.46 minute-long trailer opens with Jackie Shroff stating that India is “on the verge of a war with Pakistan”.

धर्मो रक्षति रक्षितः



His dharma was to protect his nation against all evils and enemies. Here’s presenting the trailer of ‘Romeo. Akbar. Walter’. In cinemas on 5th April. #RAWTrailerhttps://t.co/U9k3PpkcON — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 4, 2019

Also read: Arbaaz Khan confirms he’s dating Giorgia: ‘She’s in my life, we are together’. See pics

The dialogue single-handedly explains the background of the film. Directed by Robbie Grewal, RAW is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. And while the story is not specifically based on any one person, it is said to be inspired by true events.

The trailer features John in a ripped and tough avatar, and looks every bit a fighter ready to serve his country against all odds.Apart from John and Jackie, the film also features Sikander Kher, Mouni Roy and Alka Amin in pivotal roles and is scheduled to hit theatres on April 12, 2019.

(With inputs from ANI)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 18:47 IST