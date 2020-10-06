Saif Ali Khan on whether he feels guilty of spending more time with Taimur than Sara or Ibrahim: ‘I love and adore all my children’

bollywood

Actor Saif Ali Khan is about to become a father for the fourth me. He is already a dad to his sons Ibrahim and Taimur and actor daughter Sara Ali Khan. While Sara and Ibrahim are his kids from first marriage to Amrita Singh, Taimur is his son from second marriage to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In a recent interview, Saif was asked about whether he felt guilty about not spending equal time with all his three kids. While Saif and Taimur live with Kareena at their apartment in Mumbai, Sara and Ibrahim live with their mother, Amrita.

Saif told Bollywood Hungama that he loves all his kids equally. “I am always there for them. I love and adore all my three children. It’s true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart. If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can’t make me feel better about it. Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age. I feel each of my three children require a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I can’t do with Taimur,” he said.

Sara made her Koffee With Karan debut with Saif by her side. Her first film, Kedarnath released in 2018, followed by Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. Talking about her father’s second marriage, Sara told Karan that things never really got uncomfortable with them as everyone involved handled the relationship in most mature manner. “Everyone has been clear about their dynamics with me. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says that ‘look you have a mother and a great one and what I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said ‘this is your second mother’ or made it any way uncomfortable,” she said.

Meanwhile, Saif has said that his son Ibrahim should wait a little more before venturing into Bollywood. He added that he does want Taimur to become an actor too.

