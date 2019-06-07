Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt-starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Inshallah to release on Eid next year

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Inshallah will release on Eid next year. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, an epic romance drama, is being co-produced by Salman Khan Films and Bhansali Productions Private Limited (BPPL).

Alia shared the announcement on Instagram on Thursday night. “Agli Eid - Inshallah,” she captioned the post. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has worked with Salman in films like Race 3 and Kick, commented that she could ‘can’t wait’ for the film.

Salman and Bhansali have worked together in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khamoshi: The Musical and Saawariya. This will be Alia and Salman’s first film together. Their pairing created controversy when the film was announced as people could not digest the age difference between the two. Salman is 53 years old while Alia is 26 years old.

Talking about the same, Alia said in an interview, “I didn’t get any criticism. I think I got a lot of excitement. I think speculation is also a form of excitement in a way and why shouldn’t there be speculation. There should be and at least I am not bothered by that and I don’t think Salman or Bhansali sir are bothered. I think this is a filmmaker who has given us very good films, he is someone who we all are very fond of and I think we should just trust him with his vision.”

There were reports that the two might play siblings in the film but a report in Mumbai Mirror revealed that the duo will actually romance in the film. Salman apparently plays a 40-year-old businessman and Alia is an aspiring actor in her 20s.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “Salman is a businessman in his mid-40s. The character is reminiscent of his turn in his 1997 romcom Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai. Alia plays a 20-something aspiring actress. All the factors, including age gap, have been taken into consideration. The story will justify the teaming up of two actors, from different generations, on a romantic journey.”

Meanwhile, Salman’s latest film Bharat minted over Rs 42 crore on the first day of its release on Eid on Wednesday. The actor on Thursday took to social media to thank his fans for giving “me my career’s biggest opening ever”.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 08:57 IST