Salman Khan, ex girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, Sonakshi Sinha make it to Sohail Khan’s birthday party, see pics

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 10:35 IST

The birthday celebration of actor Salman Khan’s brother Sohail was more or less a family and close friends’ affair on Friday. The pictures from the family party show Salman and many members of the family and other celebrities.

salim Khan, Salma Khan and Helen at the party.

Salman Khan, Helen and Amrita Arora at the party.

Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah and Sonakshi Sinha at the bash.

Seen on the occasion were Salman’s stepmother and yesteryear actor Helen, father and scriptwriter Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, brother-in-law and producer Atul Agnihotri and his wife Alvira Khan, Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan among others. Close friends of the Khans -- Abhishek Kapoor with his wife, as well as Angad Bedi and wife Neha Dhupia were also seen at the bash. Amrita Arora, too, made it to the celebrations. Salman’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani and actor Daisy Shah were also seen at the party. Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha too made it to the party, as did Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber.

Producer Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan and Arhaan Khan at the bash.

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Sunny Leone and Daneil Weber at the bash.

December 20 also saw the release of Salman’s film Dabangg 3. It is the third film of the popular franchise, Dabangg and features Salman as the fearless cop Chulbul Pandey, who doesn’t believe in playing by the rules. The film’s early box office estimates from day 1 show that while the film has picked up as estimated Rs 22-23 crores, its business has been hit by the ongoing social unrest across the country over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the former having become a law.

Salman Khan with dad Salim Khan.

According to a report in Box Office India, Dabangg 3’s fortunes have been most hit in the big markets of Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, where the stir has picked up momentum, after Northeast and West Bengal. The film was estimated to make around Rs 25 crores on day 1 under normal conditions.

Salman will also be seen in Kick 2. The actor was to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, which was called off after the two, reportedly, could not agree on what the exact storyline ought to be. The film would have marked a reunion of the two after a gap of 20 years. The film was also supposed to be Alia Bhatt’s first outing with Salman.

