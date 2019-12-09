e-paper
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina: ‘Pleasure and honour to have met such a beautiful lady’

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif performed at the inauguration ceremony of Bangladesh Premier League on Sunday. See their pics.

bollywood Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:27 IST

Asian News International
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at inauguration ceremony of Bangladesh Premier League.
Bollywood actors Salman Khan along and Katrina Kaif felt honoured as he met “beautiful lady” Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Dabangg 3 actor Salman shared the picture along with Sheikh Hasina and Ek Tha Tiger co-star Katrina Kaif on Instagram on Monday.

The star captioned the picture as, “Katrina and I, with the Hon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.. it was a pleasure and honor to have met such a beautiful lady . . . @katrinakaif.” The two performed at the inauguration ceremony of Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) in the country.

 

On the work front, the 53-year-old star who was last seen in Bharat alongside Katrina Kaif, will next be seen in much-anticipated action thriller Dabangg 3. In the movie, Salman will be seen alongside Sonakshi Sinha and veteran actor Mahesh Mamnjarekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjarekar. Helmed by Prabhudeva, the movie is slated to release on December 20.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur celebrate Sharmila Tagore’s birthday with tiger safari. See pics

 

 

Salman has also started shooting for his upcoming action-packed movie Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie will be directed by Prabhu Deva under the banner Salman Khan Films. The movie also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The movies will hit the silver screens releasing next year on Eid.

