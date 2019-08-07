Salman Khan’s Dabangg co-star thanks actor for bearing expenses after heart attack: ‘He is a great man’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:00 IST

Actor Salman Khan often comes to the aid of veteran film actors and his co-stars in their hour of need. Recently, he bore the medical expenses of his co-star, a junior artist on Dabangg after he suffered a heart attack two months ago. Daddi Pandey now thanks Salman for his help.

According to a report in Spotboye, Daddi suffered the heart attack at his house in Mumbai. He was quickly taken to a hospital and shifted to another later, where he was kept in the ICU for a couple of days. Salman bore all expenses at the second hospital. Daddi, who is now recovering after the health scare, says he hasn’t met the actor or spoken to him yet. Daddi plays a policeman in the film. He has been advised bed rest by his doctor.

Daddi praises Salman for all he has done for him. “He is a very kind-hearted person. Jitna bhi kahu unke liye utna kam hai (I can’t thank him enough). He is a great man,” he said.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas looking for $20 mn lavish new home after Nick sells his bachelor pad

Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman and his brother Arbaaz Khan. “I am excited about the film, and we are having a lot of fun making it. People have told me they have a lot of expectation from the film. I feel that is a nice thing,” Arbaaz had earlier said. “We are in middle of a long schedule. We have completed almost 60 per cent shooting of the film and, hopefully, by the end of September, we will wrap up entire shoot,” he added.

The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo and introduces Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee as his teenage romance. According to the reports, the film’s narrative oscillates between the past and the present. So, while Sonakshi returns as Salman’s wife, flashback scenes will have Saiee playing Salman’s love interest.

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release on December 20.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 18:23 IST